SHILLONG: It is no secret that former US President Donal Trump has fans all over the globe, with many in India.
And one such fan of Donalad Trump resides in a small village in the Northeast state of Meghalaya.
His name is Paiasesful Pachiang.
The 23-year-old youth from Meghalaya has made a wooden statue of former President of the United States – Donald Trump.
The youth – Paiasesful Pachiang – hailing from Moolamylliang village in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya is a “big fan” of Donald Trump.
“I am a big fan of him (Donald Trump) and I support him,” Paiasesful Pachiang told Northeast Now.
Paiasesful Pachiang made the wooden statue of former US President Donald Trump to “honour him”.
“I started to make this statue because I have been a big fan of him (Donald Trump) since 2016 US Presidential election,” Paiasesful Pachiang said.
On January 20, 2017 Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States.
Paiasesful Pachiang says that he wishes to meet Donald Trump someday.
“I wish to meet him some day. In future I want to become like him and serve India,” Paiasesful Pachiang.
Pachiang said that he aspires to become the Prime Minister of India in the future.