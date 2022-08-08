SHILLONG: It is no secret that former US President Donal Trump has fans all over the globe, with many in India.

And one such fan of Donalad Trump resides in a small village in the Northeast state of Meghalaya.

His name is Paiasesful Pachiang.

The 23-year-old youth from Meghalaya has made a wooden statue of former President of the United States – Donald Trump.

The youth – Paiasesful Pachiang – hailing from Moolamylliang village in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya is a “big fan” of Donald Trump.

“I am a big fan of him (Donald Trump) and I support him,” Paiasesful Pachiang told Northeast Now.

Paiasesful Pachiang made the wooden statue of former US President Donald Trump to “honour him”.

“I started to make this statue because I have been a big fan of him (Donald Trump) since 2016 US Presidential election,” Paiasesful Pachiang said.

On January 20, 2017 Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States.

Paiasesful Pachiang says that he wishes to meet Donald Trump someday.

“I wish to meet him some day. In future I want to become like him and serve India,” Paiasesful Pachiang.

Pachiang said that he aspires to become the Prime Minister of India in the future.

