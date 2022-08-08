GUWAHATI: The Assam police is allegedly shielding Guwahati-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka, who is wanted by the West Bengal CID for interrogation in the Jharkhand MLAs cash seizure case.

This was claimed by an official of the criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police.

A team of West Bengal police were unable to meet and question the Guwahati-based businessman, who is suspected of supplying the money seized from three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, who were arrested on July 31.

The people inside the businessman’s because house, which was guarded by armed Assam police personnel, refused to open the door.

“A team went to the residence of Ashok Dhanuka in Guwahati, but people inside the house refused to open the door. The house was guarded by Assam police personnel armed with automatic rifles,” an official of the West Bengal CID was quoted as saying by the HT.

“Before leaving, the team pasted a notice on the door, asking Dhanuka to report at the CID headquarters in Kolkata at 10 am on Monday,” the official added.

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were arrested by the West Bengal police on July 31 in Howrah.

Nearly Rs 50 lakh in cash was recovered and later seized from the SUV the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were travelling in.

The West Bengal CID took over the investigation into the case from the Howrah police.

It may be mentioned here that a Jharkhand Congress MLA filed a complaint against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the seizure of cash from three party MLAs in Bengal.

Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal Singh in a complaint lodged against Sarma with the Argora police station in Ranchi alleged that his colleagues arrested in Bengal had asked him to meet Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati along with them.

Singh alleged that he was supposed to be promised a ministerial berth and cash worth crores after bringing down the JMM-Congress government in the tribal-dominated state.