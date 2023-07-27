LANGPIH: Amid the ongoing second phase of border talks, a resolution has reportedly been submitted expressing the unanimous willingness of all Khasi and Garo villagers in the Langpih sector to remain with Meghalaya.

The resolution was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills by the Hima Nongmynsaw Syiemship, led by Acting Chief of Hima Nongmynsaw, Phlowing Syiem, on Wednesday.

The resolution holds immense importance in the long-standing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, particularly in the Langpih sector.

It was jointly signed by the Acting Chief of the Hima and the heads of all villages in the Langpih sector.

The resolution has now been termed as a collective desire of both the Khasi and Garo communities to remain with Meghalaya.

The border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya in the Langpih sector has persisted for decades, with both states unable to reach a consensus on the precise location of the border.

This prolonged disagreement has at times led to instances of violence and tension in the region.

Speaking to NorthEast Now, a secretary of the Hima Nongmynsaw Syiemship said people should be given the right to choose which state they want to be in.

“The Khasis, as well as the Garos, want to be with Meghalaya and there is no question about that”, he added.

He added no decision should not be imposed on Khasis and Garos who are the majority without their will.

Another local, H Sanglein whose family has been living in the area for decades said, “We Kashis want to be with Meghalaya because we are not comfortable with the language and culture of Assam. There are 24 villages of Khasis here and all the people want to be with Meghalaya.”

He further speaking on the history of Lampi/Langpih said that the area was actually no man’s land before either of the states claimed it.

Originally belonging to tribals of the Muliang tribe till 2010 it was a free land under the Hima or Kingship.