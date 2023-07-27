SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police successfully busted an interconnected network of bike lifters and recovered several stolen motorcycles through different operations.

The investigation began after a motorcycle (ML-05-P-6045) was reported stolen from Umlympung, 12 Mile, Mylliem, leading to a complaint lodged at Mawngap police station on July 15.

Acting on credible information, the police set up a trap and apprehended three individuals in Amlarem, West Jaintia Hills.

Simultaneously, the stolen bike was recovered from Padu village in Amlarem.

Further inquiries revealed that three more individuals linked to the case were from Pynursla, who were later arrested.

Upon interrogation of the accused, two more stolen motorcycles were recovered. One motorcycle was found in Amlarem, while another without a registration plate was retrieved from Pynursla, East Khasi Hills.

These bikes were confirmed to have been stolen from the respective locations.

Another complaint surfaced on July 25 at Laban Police Station, reporting the theft of a Pulsar 150 bike (ML 05-V-0993) from Lower Harisabha, Laban.

Based on a tip-off, one of the suspects was apprehended from Shallang in West Khasi Hills, and the stolen bike was successfully recovered.

Furthermore, during the investigation, police also seized a car (AS 01 DH 2009) that was used in connection with the crime.

While some more individuals allegedly involved in the thefts remain at large, the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them and bring them to justice.