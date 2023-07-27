Guwahati: While it has been decades since the Assam Accord was signed, Cabinet Minister Atul Bora has now said that the sub-committee tasked with overseeing the process will “soon” present its report.

During a recent meeting, Bora revealed that the last sub-committee gathering had taken place on June 16 of the current year.

Atul Bora shared that they had engaged in “extensive discussions” concerning the implementation of the Assam Accord.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) had been approached for written advice on the matter, and they provided the requested input on February 1.

The minister further claimed that the unforeseen circumstances had been a reason for the slow progress in the implementation process over the preceding months.

However, he did not exactly explain the unforeseen circumstances.

Atul Bora further said that the committee will present the report within one month.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985.

The Assam Accord is an important accord signed between the Government of India and leaders of the Assam Movement, which was a six-year-long agitation carried out by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) from 1979 to 1985.

The movement aimed to deal with the issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Assam.

However, after the accord was signed, it was not implemented even after almost four decades.