SHILLONG: The violence in Tura town in Meghalaya on the evening of Monday (July 24) was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

This was claimed by Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Tuesday (July 25) while briefing the media in Shillong.

Speaking on the violence at Tura in Meghalaya on July 24 evening, DGP LR Bishnoi said that the incident was ‘pre-planned’ and aimed at “physically harming” CM Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on Tuesday (July 25).

“They (Tura police) have gathered evidence that money was distributed on July 23 to some youths to create violent scenes,” the Meghalaya DGP said.

He added: “Liquor were distributed to the youth and many came with jerrycans filled with kerosene along with match boxes.”

The Meghalaya DGP further informed that the miscreants also gave instigating speeches at the scene of violence.

“The miscreants provoked the crowd to cause physical damage to the chief minister. They even insisted on going for the extreme step like murder,” Bishnoi said.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police have identified 26 miscreants, who were involved in the violence in Tura on July 24.

Of the total identified persons, 20 have been arrested thus far, including Meghalaya BJP and TMC workers.

Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former state Youth Congress chief Richard Marak was also among those arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

It is worth noting that Richard Marak is known to be a close aide of the former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

The violence in Tura town of Meghalaya resulted in injuries to several police personnel and damage to properties.

Protests demanding Tura be named the winter capital of Meghalaya turned ugly on Monday (July 24) evening.

A mob of unruly protestors, on July 24 evening, gheraoed the office of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in Tura and pelted stones.

Security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors. Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in office when the mob of unruly protestors started pelting stones.