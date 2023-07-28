SHILLONG: Arrests made in connection with the unprecedented violence at Tura town in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on July 24 are based on evidences gathered during course of investigations into the incident.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday (July 28) while briefing media persons in Shillong.

“The evidence is clear because the video recordings are there, and based on these footages the actions were taken,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Further reacting on the claims made by Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi that the violence in Tura town on July 24 was “pre-planned” and an ‘assassination’ attempt on CM Conrad Sangma, the Meghalaya chief minister said that motive of the violence in Tura will be revealed only after completion of an inquiry.

“The inquiry will give a clear picture of what it was, but whatever happened it was unprecedented, and when the chief minister is going with an intention to solve the problem, doing good to the people, all the developmental works, there can be people who can hate us, but such acts cannot be justified,” the Meghalaya CM said.

He added: “The best thing is to allow the police to do their part in terms of taking necessary steps, to catch people who were involved in the violence, and finding out the purpose of what transpired.”

A mob of around 500 men tried to storm into the mini secretariat building in Tura town of Meghalaya, while chief minister Conrad Sangma was inside.

Earlier, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi had claimed that the violence in Tura town on July 24 evening was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on July 25.