The night curfew orders at Tura town in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya will be lifted on Friday (July 28).

This decision was taken by the West Garo Hills district administration of Meghalaya following normalcy in Tura town over the past couple of days.

“We are withdrawing the night curfew from Friday (July 28). Normalcy has returned and no untoward incidents have occurred,” said West Garo Hills deputy commissioner (DC) Jagdish Chelani.

It may be mentioned here that section 144 CrPC was withdrawn from Tura town and other nearby areas in Meghalaya on July 27.

Notably, prohibatory orders were issued by West Garo Hills district administration in Meghalaya after violence broke out in Tura town on July 24 evening.

A mob of around 500 men tried to storm into the mini secretariat in Tura town of Meghalaya, while chief minister Conrad Sangma was inside the building.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Friday (July 28), said that arrests made thus far in connection with the Tura violence incident are based on evidence.

“The evidence is clear because the video recordings are there, and based on these footages the actions were taken,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Earlier, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi had claimed that the violence in Tura town on July 24 evening was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on July 25.