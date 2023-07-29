Shillong: To address the traffic congestion issue in Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced plans for flyover constructions in certain key locations.

The decision comes as a response to the long-standing demands from the people of the state for improved infrastructure and better traffic management.

Chief Minister Sangma said that one of the proposed flyovers is set to be built from Umshyrpi Bridge up to the Rhino Museum, extending further up to Anjalee Point.

However, he added that the feasibility of constructing flyovers in other areas would be contingent on the availability of sufficient space.

Flyovers require ample room for pillars to be installed and for sections of the road to be elevated.

He further added that not all areas may be suitable due to existing congestion and previous constructions in those regions.

He assured that wherever feasible, the government would seriously consider implementing the flyover projects to deal with the traffic woes.

Earlier, Meghalaya Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said the new routes are being sought to facilitate vehicles from Assam to head towards tourist destinations like Sohra (Cherapunji) without having to enter Shillong.

Lyngdoh was speaking about the traffic congestion in Shillong the alleged part of the vehicles from Assam.

Addressing the transportation issues between the states, he said a dialogue with officials from the concerned departments will be taken up.

Lyndoh said that the solutions need to be found so that Meghalaya vehicles can commute to Assam without facing any problems as well as ensuring the same for vehicles from Assam.

He also added that blocking vehicular traffic from Assam would not be possible as doing so might create tension and Assam might too block vehicles from entering the state.

Finding a balanced approach to the traffic issue is essential, Lyndoh said.