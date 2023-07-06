GUWAHATI: A city bus crashed into as many as three private cars over the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday (July 06) morning.

The accident resulted in massive traffic jam over the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati during the rush hours of Thursday (July 06).

The accident caused due to over speeding of the city bus, resulted injury to the occupants in the three cars.

The bus bearing registration number ‘AS 01 HC 1483’ reportedly lost control and hit the three vehicles over the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati.

Officials from the Dispur police station in Guwahati reached the accident site immediately.