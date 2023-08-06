IMPHAL: As many as five Manipur police personnel have been suspended in connection with the case related to the viral video incident.

The Manipur viral video case is related to the incident, where two Kuki women were paraded naked by an unruly mob of Meitei men in Kangpokpi district on May 4.

Among the five suspended Manipur police personnel is the officer in-charge of the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

It may be mentioned here that on July 31, a mob, comprising mainly of Meitei women at Thoubal in Manipur, besieged and then locked down the Nongpok Sekmai police station in protest against suspension of the office in-charge of the station in connection with the viral video case.

The suspended cop – officer in-charge of the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur – was suspended for not being able to control the mob of Meitei men, who paraded two Kuki women naked on May 4.

Notably, the officer in-charge of the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur – K Premkumar Mangang also belong to the Meitei community.

After locking down the police station, the mob also reportedly placed sandbags at the entrance of the police station so as efforts to end the besiege goes in vain.

The situation, however, was brought under control soon after senior Manipur police officials reached the spot and pacified the mob.

The mob demanded immediate revoke of suspension of the Manipur police official saying that it was beyond his control to manage the mob as there was a total breakdown of law and order on May 3 and 4 in the district.