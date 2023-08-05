IMPHAL: Three persons were killed in a fresh attack by the Kuki armed group in Manipur’s Bishnupur district at around 3 am on Saturday.

The incident is reported from Kwakta Ward No 8 under the Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station of Bishnupur district.

The deceased have been identified as Yumnam Jiten, Yumnam Pishak and his son Premkumar.

Police sources said a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and fired on them.

Also Read: Assam: One detained in Guwahati in connection with Rashtriya Bajrang Dal arms training

The buffer zone guarded by central forces is made more than 2 km ahead of the Kwakta area in the Bishnupur district

Following the incident, troops of police and Mnaipur Commandos cordonnet off the area in search of the miscreants.

Also Read: Assam: Illegal rat hole mine fire in Margherita continues to burn

According to sources, the exchange of firing with both groups is going on at the western side of Kwakta and Terakhongshangbi.

One Maira Paibi, ane commando and two civilians were also injured. After getting First aid at Kwakta and Bishpur District Hospital, they were shifted to Imphal Hospital.

On Friday, two women were injured in cross-firing between Kuki and Mei armed groups at Terakhongshangbi in the district.

The incident has taken place under the jurisdiction of Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station of Bishnupur district