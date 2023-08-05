Guwahati: The Guwahati Police detained another person for being involved in the recent arms training camp of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal in Mangaldoi, Assam.

The person detained by the police has been identified as Rahul Chetry.

He was detained by Noonmati Police and is being interrogated in connection with the incident.

Before Chetry, two others, namely Bijoy Ghosh and Gopal Boro, were also apprehended.

Bijoy Ghosh was arrested at his residence in Mangaldoi, Gopal Boro was nabbed in Udalguri’s Dimakuchi.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal between July 27 and July 30, conducted an arms training camp for youths from different parts of Assam at a school in Mangaldoi, under the Darrang district of Assam.

The situation came to light when a video began circulating on social media.

The video purportedly showed members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal undergoing arms training.

Approximately 350 individuals took part in the training that allegedly had a communal angle to it.

Taking note of the video and the statements made by the leaders of the organisation, the Assam DGP had directed the Darrang Police to register a case.