Guwahati: A man was arrested in Golaghat, Assam by the police after he allegedly attacked his wife and three other people with a machete.

The man, identified as Mahendra Saikia, was heavily ‘intoxicated’ when he allegedly attacked them.

The incident happened late Friday night in Bamun Gaon, Kamarbandha area of Golaghat.

The attack resulted in serious injuries to the victims.

While the exact result is yet to be known why he attacked them, reports claimed that Mahendra Saikia suddenly appeared in a drunken state at the house and started to attack them.

He targeted his wife, mother-in-law, and two other family members with the machete.

They managed to flee avoiding fatal injuries but sustained significant harm.

Police were immediately informed after they escaped the attack.

The accused was arrested before he could make a run.

An investigation to uncover more details has been initiated by the police.