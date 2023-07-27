GUWAHATI: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the sensational Golaghat triple murder case in Assam.

The SIT was constituted by the SP of Golaghat district in Assam on Thursday (July 27).

According to sources, assistant SP (ASP) Mrinmoy Das will head the SIT.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 26), the Assam police detained the brother and mother of the prime accused for questioning in the case.

The prime accused in the case has been identified as Nazibur Rahman.

Rahman had surrendered before the Golaghat police in Assam after allegedly killing three members of a family on July 24.

The deceased persons are: Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh.

SP of Golaghat district in Assam – Pushkin Jain said: “We are investigating the case from all angles. If someone else is involved, we will take action as per law. The accused helped us in recovering the murder weapon. The accused has already confessed of committing the crime.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also visited the family members of the victims of the Golaghat triple murder case.

“In Assam, be it Nazibur Rahman or any other individual, we stand firm in our commitment that crime has no place in our state. Our resolve remains unwavering – no criminal shall escape justice,” CM Sarma had said.