Guwahati: A man was arrested from Nagarbera in Kamrup by the Assam Police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from DIG Vevej Raj Singh near the Ulubari area in Guwahati.

The mobile phone theft occurred while DIG Vivek Raj Singh was out for his morning walk in Guwahati recently.

The suspect, identified as Javed Ali, was apprehended by Nagarbera Police on Thursday based on suspicions of his involvement in the case.

He was subsequently handed over to the police in Guwahati for further investigation.

During interrogation, Javed Ali reportedly confessed to using tracking software to locate the top cop’s mobile phone and then devising a plan to snatch it.

He also admitted to being involved in similar mobile phone snatching incidents across Guwahati.

Mobile phone snatching has become a prevalent issue in Guwahati, posing a significant threat to public safety and security.

It may be mentioned that Vivek Raj Singh is the DIG for law and order.