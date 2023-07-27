Guwahati: A team of the Assam Police apprehended a person with a consignment of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 2 lakhs near Gorchuk in Guwahati, Assam.

Based on specific inputs from informants, the operation led to the apprehension of one individual identified as Babul Hussain, who was allegedly found in possession of the currency.

Following the operation, Babul Hussain was taken into custody and is currently undergoing interrogation to gather further information.

A police source informed that there is a suspected existence of a larger counterfeit currency nexus operating with him in the city as well as other locations of the region.

Earlier this week, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police busted a fake currency racket operating in Guwahati.

The team arrested two individuals, Imdadur Rahman and Rubul Ali, in connection with the counterfeit currency case from Navoday Path in the Hengerabari area.

They also found a “fake” currency printing machine used to create fake notes with the accused.

The recovered counterfeit currency was in Rs 500 denomination. The team also recovered real currency amounting to Rs 70,500 from them.

These notes were circulated in the market through various sources.

The accused were allegedly involved in duping people using the currency printer that according to a source did not work as they claim.