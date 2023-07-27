Dibrugarh: The New Delhi-Dibrugarh IndiGo flight 6E 2031 faced another diversion to Agartala on Thursday due to poor visibility at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Additionally, the Guwahati – Dibrugarh IndiGo flight 6E 2652 also encountered difficulties in landing at Dibrugarh airport due to the same visibility issues.

This recurrent problem has been affecting flight landings at Dibrugarh for the past few months, primarily because of the unavailability of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) during the ongoing runway extension work.

Both IndiGo flights, 6E 2031 from New Delhi and 6E 2652 from Guwahati, had to be diverted to Agartala as a result of the challenging conditions at Dibrugarh airport.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such incidents have occurred.

Similar situations have taken place previously, leading to flights being rerouted to alternative destinations.

An IndiGo official stated that passenger safety remains the top priority, and presently, the absence of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Mohanbari airport is due to the ongoing runway merging work.

The official assured that they are not compromising on safety measures to ensure the well-being of travellers.

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) plays a crucial role in providing navigation assistance to aircraft during the landing process.