Assam Govt Job 2025 Purabi Dairy Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt technical job in Purabi Dairy Assam in 2025.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Assistant Manager and also Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Plant In-charge

Qualification: Full time B. Tech in Dairy Technology (or equivalent) in first class from a reputed and recognized education institute.

Experience: Preferred 2 years’ full time experience in processing and also manufacturing of milk and milk products in a Dairy Plant out of which minimum 1 (one) year should be of heading an unit or section independently as Shift In-charge. Fresher applying for the position shall be considered as

Management Trainee.

Age Limit : Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant- Plant (Operator/ Maintenance)

Qualification: Minimum full time ITI pass in Electrician trade/ Fitter trade from NCVT/SCVT approved institute.

Experience: Minimum 01-02 years of full time experience also as an operator in manufacturing industry (Preferably in Dairy/Food Industry)

Age Limit : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs

Online applications will be accepted altogether starting from 9th August, 2025 till 28th August, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here