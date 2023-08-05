Guwahati: Two more people were reportedly arrested in connection with the poaching of a Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam’s Nameri National Park.

The accused were identified as Uda Basumatary and Kanai Daimary.

According to reports, the two accused surrendered to forest department officials on Friday.

The total number of people arrested in the case has reached seven while two more are still on the run.

Also Read:Assam: Illegal rat hole mine fire in Margherita continues to burn

It may be mentioned that the tiger they had poached was suspected to be a rescued tiger.

A police team seized a tiger’s skin and bones at Itakhola in Sonitpur district in July.

Also Read: Assam: Tiger population in India increases, but Nameri tiger reserve lags behind; DFO blamed

Later, the Assam Forest Department recovered handmade guns from a house belonging to one of the prime accused.

The prime accused, Ghan Basumatary and Bergo Daimary were nabbed from a remote area in Gohpur with the help of locals.

An investigation is still on in connection with the case.