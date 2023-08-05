Shillong: A delegation of Members of Parliament from Meghalaya, namely Agatha Sangma and Wanweiroy Kharlukhi met with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

In addition to Sangma and Kharlukhi, Manipur’s Kshetrigao Assembly MLA and National Secretary (Political Affairs), Sheikh Noorul Hassan, along with Kakching Assembly MLA, Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh were also part of the meeting.

During the meeting, they put forth a series of proposals to the Union Home Minister seeking his intervention in restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Two More arrested in Nameri tiger poaching case

They forwarded the proposal “recognising” the importance of close collaboration with the central government to achieve the crucial objective.

Also Read: Assam: Tiger population in India increases, but Nameri tiger reserve lags behind; DFO blamed

Shah further assured the delegation that the government was resolute in providing sustainable solutions to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

It may be mentioned that Manipur since May has been facing severe ethnic violence. More than 150 lives were lost while around 60000 people were displaced by the violence.