SHILLONG: President of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya – Ardent Basaiawmoit, on Thursday (June 01), ended his hunger strike.

VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit ended his hunger strike after 10 days.

The VPP president called off the hunger strike after the Meghalaya government issued a notification to form an expert committee to review the reservation policy.

The notification was released by the Meghalaya government just a day after it re-constituted the committee on reservation policy and roster system met in Shillong.

Meghalaya health minister and chairperson of the re-constituted committee Ampareen Lyngdoh, on June 01, said that the notification was issued following detailed discussion on the reservation policy during the meeting in Shillong on May 31 with members of all the political parties in Meghalaya.

“This discussion was taken up by the government of Meghalaya through the committee notified to discuss the details of a proposal for implementation of reservation policy and to come out with a roster that should strictly adhered to here on,” Lyngdoh said.

According to the notification issued by the Meghalaya government, the chairperson and members of the committee shall consist of experts in constitutional law, economics, sociology, demographic studies and related fields.

“It would be correct to believe that this is a matter of concern raised by all stakeholders. We substantiated enough ground for the government to review the state reservation policy and while doing so, the committee yesterday sent an advisory to the state government and the government, after reviewing the minutes of the meeting, is pleased to notify accordingly,” the Meghalaya health minister said.

She added: “We are yet to invite prominent and eminent citizens of the country who will be in position to review this matter so that whatever the government does is done in conformation with law and the constitution of this nation.”