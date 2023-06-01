Shillong: The ACHIK Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) has boldly challenged Congress MLA Saleng Sangma’s recent proposal to merge 40 per cent of the Garo reservation with the Hynniewtrep category in Meghalaya.

The ACHIK expressed its unwavering commitment to maintaining the existing State Reservation Policy and voiced concerns about the potential consequences of such a move.

The ACHIK took issue with Saleng Sangma’s statement, questioning the factual basis and thoroughness of his suggestion to combine all three tribes without proper examination of facts and figures.

According to the ACHIK, any amendments to the reservation policy could potentially open a Pandora’s Box, leading to long-lasting repercussions that would negatively impact future generations.

Congress MLA Saleng Sangma had argued that the current 80 per cent reservation for the three major tribes – Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos – should remain unchanged.

He proposed bringing all three tribes under a single category and selecting the most deserving candidate from among them.

While acknowledging the courage of Voice of People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Basaiawmaoit, who expressed a willingness to sacrifice 40 per cent of the Hynniewtrep category’s reservation, the ACHIK organization appreciated his efforts in unifying the A·chik community on the issue of preserving the status quo.

Additionally, Ardent Basaiawmaoit shed light on the disparities and rights violations experienced by the Garo community despite having their rights constitutionally protected.