IMPHAL: A total of 1195 arms and 14332 ammunition have been recovered during raids at sensitive areas in violence-affected Manipur.

According to the Manipur police, security forces have been continuously raiding the hills and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition.

1057 arms and 14201 ammunition have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts, the Manipur police said.

Manipur has 16 districts, of which 11 are hill districts.

On August 3, security forces had recovered 15 arms.

On August 5, there was an attempt to snatch weapons from a police team at Toupokpi police outpost in Lilong Chajing in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Earlier, over 4000 weapons were looted from armouries of different forces deployed in Manipur during the peak of ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

Over 150 people have lost their lives and thousands of people have been displaced due to the violence in Manipur.