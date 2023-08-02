IMPHAL: A mob, comprising mainly of Meitei women at Thoubal in Manipur, besieged and then locked down a police station in the district in protest against suspension of a cop in connection with the viral video case.

The mob of Meitei women had locked down the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur on July 31, information of which came to fore onle on August 01 evening.

The suspended cop – officer in-charge of the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur – was suspended for not being able to control the mob of Meitei men, who paraded two Kuki women naked on May 4.

Notably, the officer in-charge of the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur – K Premkumar Mangang also belong to the Meitei community.

Also read: Manipur: Properties worth over Rs 1 crore gutted in fire in Imphal

After locking down the police station, the mob also reportedly placed sandbags at the entrance of the police station so as efforts to end the besiege goes in vain.

The situation, however, was brought under control soon after senior Manipur police officials reached the spot and pacified the mob.

The mob demanded immediate revoke of suspension of the Manipur police official saying that it was beyond his control to manage the mob as there was a total breakdown of law and order on May 3 and 4 in the district.

Furthermore, the mob also issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the police administration in Thoubal district of Manipur, demanding withdrawal of the cop’s suspension order.