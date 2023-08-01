Imphal: Properties worth around Rs 1 crore were destroyed in a big fire that broke out at Zomi Village and Kekru Pat Part II, about half a kilometre from Imphal city in Manipur, fire service sources said on Tuesday.

The fire started from a house belonging to one tribal at around 9:00 pm on Monday and spread to the adjoining houses.

Three storerooms of a house were also reduced to cinders in the fire that was put out by the fire services at around 12:00 am on Monday. The flames caught at the residents of Kekru Pat Part II and caused extensive damage.

Akam Kamei, a Naga tribal whose house was partly damaged in the fire, told reporters that the arrival of fire tenders, locals, and police helped to put out the devastating fire.

The big fire had destroyed the houses of Nagas, Manipuri Muslims, and Kukis, officials said.

Fire Service sources said that ten fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving information and managed to save several adjoining houses from further devastation.

According to fire service sources, an electronic short circuit may have caused the fire. As per the preliminary report taken from the spot, it is estimated that properties worth over Rs 1 crore may have been destroyed in the devastating fire.

Further details are under investigation, fire service sources added.