IMPHAL: Manipur police blocked a large number of people, mostly women, from taking out a rally to the Raj Bhavan and chief minister’s residence on Tuesday (August 01) to protest against the alleged failure of the state government to locate the whereabouts of two missing minor students.

The rally was organized by Apunba Tengbang Lup and saw participation of a large number of people, mostly from Patsoi constituency.

The rally started at Takyel Kolom under Imphal West district and proceeded till Tera Bazaar, when the police prevented the protestors to move further.

Later, five representatives from the protestors group along with local BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakishor (Keba) were allowed to meet the governor and Manipur chief minister.

As per a memorandum submitted to the Manipur governor, Luwangbi Linthoignambi Hijam (17) and Phijam Hemanjit Singh (17) – both from Imphal West district have been missing since July 6.

Both of them went together for a ride after finishing tuition at Keishampat Mutum Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur crisis: NESO team arrives in Imphal

The family member informed the matter to the police.

On further investigation by the police, the mobile phone used by the boy was located at Lamdan in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

From the said handset, an anonymous call was made to the mother of a minor girl.

On inquiry, the caller was found to be a Kuki, the memorandum stated.

A leader of the protestor, Manimacha Devi, said: “It has been almost 23 days since our children have gone missing. There is uncertainty whether they are still alive or not.”

She also requested the government to do something to trace the whereabouts of these two children.