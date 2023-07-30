DIMAPUR: The BJP has appointed Dr M Chuba Ao from Nagaland as its national vice president for a second consecutive term.

Ao also happens to be the only party member from the Northeast to be appointed to the post.

Expressing happiness at his appointment, Nagaland BJP, on Sunday (July 30), said Ao is amongst the senior most party karyakartas and loyalists of Nagaland BJP.

“It is his dedication towards the party’s positive growth and progress that has propelled him the recognition at the national level for two consecutive terms,” the Nagaland BJP said.

It appreciated the party’s central leadership for giving due recognition to one of the senior members of the party from Nagaland.