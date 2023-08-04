AIZAWL: Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta made a clarion call to all political parties, NGOs and churches for a collective effort and to form a united front against the BJP.

He said that the country as well as Mizoram is going through a dark period because of the BJP policies.

“There has never been such a dark period and deplorable situation as today since India attained independence. This is all because of the BJP policies to suppress and eliminate the religious practice and cultures of the minorities,” Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta said.

He said that the BJP has unleashed a perilous storm targeting cultures, traditions and religious freedom of the religious minorities.

Lalsawta alleged that India has been included among the most dangerous countries for Christians in the world.

The Mizoram Congress president alleged that the ethnic violence in Manipur was the BJP’s effect.

He also blamed the BJP for its move to implement uniform civil code (UCC), which according to him is an attempt to erase the cultures and traditions of the minorities.

He said the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill passed by the Lok Sabha in July and by the upper house on Tuesday would affect the environment.

Citing that the country is in complete dilemma, Lalsawta said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed by opposition parties (non-BJP) to confront the BJP’s surge.

He said that the BJP policies will undermine national integration.

“Looking at the present deplorable scenario and the BJP storm that is blowing at a good speed, there is a need to form a united front. I urged all political parties to collectively fight against this storm. I also urged all NGOs and churches to form a forum to fight the same,” the Mizoram Congress president said.

Asked, the Mizoram Congress president said that his party will contest all the 40 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly polls, which is due later this year.

He said that they will finalise candidates within August.