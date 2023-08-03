Guwahati: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi from Assam as the Chairman of the screening committee for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Gaurav Gogoi will lead the screening committee, with Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt as its members.

In a statement, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Gaurav Somani said that the party is looking forward to a rigorous evaluation of potential candidates by assembling a diverse panel of experienced leaders.

Somani said that the screening process will focus on identifying leaders with strong track records, visionary ideas, and a passion for serving the public.

He added that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called upon all party members and supporters to contribute actively to the democratic process as the party gears up for the crucial Rajasthan assembly elections.

The Rajasthan assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state’s legislative assembly.

The present tenure of the Rajasthan legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 14, 2024.

The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, the Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister of the state.