Guwahati: The Hatigaon Police in Guwahati, Assam arrested four persons for the alleged murder of retired engineer Javed Ali Ahmed.

As per reports, the four people arrested in connection with the case include Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, Nur Mohammad alias Hasu, and one more person nicknamed ‘Boga’.

The arrests were made following a police operation in the Baghbor and Tetelirtal areas of Barpeta district.

The police had initially arrested Darog Ali based on specific inputs present with the police.

Upon questioning, he revealed the names of the other three accused.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

However, the police are investigating all angles, including personal enmity and robbery.

The murder took place on July 27, 2023, when Ahmed was on his way to the mosque in the early hours of the morning in the Hatigaon area.

He was ambushed and murdered just 100 meters away from Haitgaon Police Station.