Agartala: National Media Chairman of All India Congress Committee, Pawan Khera on Thursday claimed that the seat sharing of Congress and CPIM in Tripura is to oust BJP from the state in a move to bring back peace in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Khera said, “BJP-led government is trying to destroy the country. The people of Tripura have been cheated by the BJP and IPFT coalition government for the past five years. Because of them, the state has witnessed severe crises of employment. For this, the Congress will defeat the BJP from Tripura in the upcoming assembly elections”.

Claiming that ousting BJP from Tripura is the main object of the grand old party, Khera said, “The main objective is to oust the BJP from Tripura. The Congress will win this battle by with Left Front in Tripura and bring back peace. And the Left and Congress governments will provide employment for the unemployed.”

He said Congress is ready to go to the President appealing to conduct a neutral vote to defeat the BJP.

“Congress is determined to bring smiles back to the people of Tripura in the next five years. Because there has been a dearth of employment in Tripura for five long years, the prices of goods have risen abnormally. The BJP has not fulfilled its promise of 50,000 jobs a year in 2018. Tripura occupies the top position in terms of unemployment among North Eastern regions”, he told reporters.

He also said that the people of Tripura are not afraid of the threats of these BJP miscreants.

“People are ready to oust BJP from Tripura. BJP’s defeat is certain through neutral polls”, he said.

On the day of the press conference, he announced that the Congress leadership from Delhi will come to the polling stage in the state in the next few days.

During the press conference, AICC National Spokesperson Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retired) and Mita Chakraborty were also present.