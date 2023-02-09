Agartala: Senior CPIM leader and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Brinda Karat on Thursday stated that BJP using religion as a weapon to divide the people and the country.

While addressing a party campaign at Amarpur in the Gomati district, Karata said a huge responsibility has mounted on the people of Tripura with the start of 2023.

“The first election of 2023 is going to take place in 2023. With this election, the future of the Indian Constitution is dependent. It’s a challenge for the people of the state. For the people of Tripura we have to show the exit path to BJP and after the people would achieve freedom”, she said.

Karat claimed that Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi is now the hero of the BJP and RSS. They (BJP-RSS) are now constructing temples and erecting statues in the name of Godse.

“During left front government, no politics was done with temples, religion but BJP used religion for their own political benefits. BJP is trying to divide the country and people using religion with politics. They are using religion as a weapon to divide the people and the country. We have never seen such politics”, she said.

She also accused the saffron party of working with a motive to diving the unity of Hindu and Muslim

“During British rule Hindu, Muslims came together and fought for freedom. And now to break the unity and to weaken it they have carried out an attack on minorities and driven bulldozers on the Indian Constitution. Now BJP leaders who are coming in Tripura are now not speaking on their works but giving long speeches on religion”, she added.