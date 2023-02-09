AGARTALA: BJP national president JP Nadda, on Thursday (February 9), released the poll manifesto of the saffron party for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

Nadda, flanked by top Tripura BJP leaders released the BJP’s poll manifesto – Sankalp Patra for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Nadda called the manifesto of the BJP for the Tripura assembly elections a “vision document”.

He said that the BJP’s Tripura elections manifesto was “not only a piece of paper but BJP’s commitment towards the people”.

“Tripura, once known for blockades and insurgency, is now known for peace, prosperity and development,” he said.

The BJP has promised greater autonomy for tribal areas, an increase in farmers’ monetary assistance and industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber if it retains power in Tripura.

Nadda also announced a Rs-5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra.

He also announced setting up of a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

“We will take Tripura on the path of DTH – development, transformation, and harmony,” Nadda said.

“We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar, and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more,” Nadda added.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 16.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

Notably, the BJP has fielded candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.