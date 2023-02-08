Agartala: The principal opposition CPIM of Tripura on Wednesday has written letters to the Chief Election Commissioner of India alleging that BJP leaders arriving from New Delhi with their flights and copters are carrying huge cash money which would be used in an illegal manner to bribe the voters.

He also demanded to check the copters and cars which would be used by the leaders.

“Disturbing reports are pouring in that, nowadays operation of chartered flights and helicopters in MBB airport in Agartala has increased to an unusual scale. Many political leaders mostly belonging to the ruling BJP are coming in these flights/helicopters”, the letter read.

It added, ” It is natural that they would come to an election-bound state. But, I was informed that some of them carry huge cash money with their flights/copters and those are being dispatched to various parts of the state after 9.00 at night when the check posts set down in various points of the state remain unmanned.”

” There may not be any dispute that this cash money would be used in an illegal manner to bribe the voters”, the letter reads.

He also requested o order checking of the chartered flights and helicopters used by any individual leaders at the airport itself and extend the working hour of the check posts in various points of the state around the clock.

“All the cars including the cars used by any political leaders of higher posts must be checked up thoroughly before giving pass in the check posts”, he said.

He also wrote to the CEC that some hardcore pro-BJP agencies are also enlisted as videographers in many polling booths.

“Randomization of videographers for the polling stations is being done by the concerned DEOs. As reported, though primarily BSNL was assigned to perform this task, facing a shortage of men and equipments they have hired some agencies to accomplish videography in the entire state on the poll day. We have reports that, some hardcore pro-BJP agencies are also enlisted as videographer in many polling booths. Thus it is necessary to provide details of all the videographers appointed for videography in the entire state to the political parties, so that they may examine, whether any agencies biased to any party may be identified and weeded out”, the letter reads.

The letter, further reads that TRLM (Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission) a wing of the government of Tripura reportedly started releasing benefits to a huge number of beneficiaries through online transfer of cash to the respective accounts of the beneficiaries.

“While the people of the state are going to elect a new government within a week or so, at this moment release of such benefits certainly has an ulterior motive to garner electoral gain by the ruling parties through this government department. For fairness of election please stop the such release of benefits during this period”, it added.