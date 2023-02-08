AGARTALA: BJP national president JP Nadda will release the poll manifesto of the BJP for the Tripura assembly elections on Thursday (February 9).

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tripura for election campaigning on Saturday (February 11).

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly in slated to be held in a single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.

BJP national president JP Nadda will release the election manifesto of the saffron party for the Tripura assembly elections during his second phase of election campaigning in the state.

The BJP has been facing severe criticism from the opposition parties in Tripura for allegedly not implementing the poll promises that the party made before the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

Nadda is scheduled to address two public rallies in Tripura after releasing the election manifesto to of the BJP.

According to reports, PM Modi will hold a mega rally at Udaipur covering 23 constituencies of three districts – South Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala districts on February 11. On February 13, PM Narendra Modi will again visit Tripura to wind up the election campaigning of the BJP and hold a rally in Dharmanagar covering 17 constituencies in three districts – North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts.