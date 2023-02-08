AGARTALA: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal alleged that both the CPI-M and Congress ruled Tripura for more than 40 years, but corruption, violence and drugs held back development in the state.

Speaking with media, the union minister said that under decades of “misrule by the Congress”, the Northeast including Tripura suffered immensely as it lagged in development, lacked in opportunities for its people.

Espousing the good work done by the BJP in Triupra, the senior BJP leader said, “Tripura has also come out of this shadow of neglect, along with the rest of the Northeast, due to the progressive steps undertaken by the Modi government.”

“Under decades of misrule by the Congress, the Northeast suffered immensely as it lagged in development, lacked in opportunities for its people. Due to policy paralysis of the Congress government, the region could not move into the right path of growth and development,” said Sonowal.

“The people of Tripura suffered a lot until BJP government came to power. Having won the goodwill from the people, I am confident that BJP will retain power in Tripura in the forthcoming elections as the people continue to embark on this path of transformation through peace and development.”

He further claimed that BJP always work towards development for all sections of the society, which ensures safety and security in the country.

“Tripura also enjoyed peace and development along with rest of India since 2014,” claimed Sonowal.