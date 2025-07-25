Guwahati: In a scathing critique that echoed through the corridors of Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of compromising the neutrality of the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP had used Assam as an experimental ground to “politically weaponize” the institution.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gogoi expressed dismay at Prime Minister Modi’s foreign tour amid a heated monsoon session.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“People across the nation worry about the impartiality of the Election Commission. At a time when Parliament is in session and the country is demanding answers, the Prime Minister chooses to stay abroad. It shows how disconnected he is from the people’s concerns,” he said.

Gogoi, who represents Assam’s Jorhat constituency, drew a direct line between the BJP’s electoral strategy and the recent delimitation exercise in Assam.

“What the nation is experiencing today, the systematic politicization of the Election Commission, began in Assam 2.5 years ago. The BJP didn’t carry out delimitation for administrative fairness but to gain an advantage in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” he alleged.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Raising alarm over what he termed an erosion of constitutional independence, Gogoi accused the ruling dispensation of using the Election Commission as a political tool.

“We are witnessing an organized effort to tilt the democratic playing field. The ruling party is turning what was once a neutral institution into its ally,” he said.

Gogoi’s remarks come against the backdrop of escalating opposition protests and coordinated walkouts in both Houses of Parliament. Parties across the spectrum have raised concerns over electoral transparency, institutional capture, and the government’s reluctance to engage in meaningful discussions on reforms.

At the time of publication, neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the Election Commission had issued an official comment responding to Gogoi’s allegations.

Adding to the political ferment, earlier this week, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi led a high-voltage rally in Baksa.

He further urged the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to close ranks and confront the BJP in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), signaling a broader realignment ahead of the next polls.

As tensions rise within and outside Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi’s sharp remarks have once again pushed Assam to the national center stage, not just as a political battleground, but as a warning sign in the debate over democratic fairness in India.