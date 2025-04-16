Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused the Assam government of fostering a “police state” characterized by “intimidation and miscarriage of justice,” citing the repeated arrests of party spokesperson Reetam Singh.

Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, visited Singh at Morigaon District Jail, where he is currently detained.

Singh has been repeatedly arrested in various cases across Assam. “Over the past few days, Congress spokesperson @SinghReetam has been relentlessly targeted and implicated in one case after another,” Gogoi stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Over the past few days, Congress spokesperson @SinghReetam has been relentlessly targeted and implicated in one case after another. I visited Morigaon District Jail yesterday to meet him and extend my solidarity. It was Pohila Bohag so I managed to give him some pitha and other… pic.twitter.com/gOZYkHimCN — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 16, 2025

During his visit, coinciding with the Assamese New Year, Bohag, Gogoi presented Singh with traditional sweets, ‘pitha,’ as a gesture of solidarity.

“Assam is witnessing a disturbing collapse of law and order — a police state where intimidation and miscarriage of justice have become the norm. Ordinary people are speaking up. I stand with the people of Assam,” Gogoi asserted.

Singh’s most recent re-arrest occurred on April 12 by Morigaon district police, immediately following his release on bail from a previous case.

He was initially arrested on March 15 by Lakhimpur district police for a social media post questioning the status of cases against three senior BJP leaders, including two sitting MLAs and a former state party president.