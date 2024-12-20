Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Reetam Singh has filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati terming the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief’s detention as illegal confinement.

Singh in the complaint said that IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib has been illegally confined by unknown individuals at Iris – The Boutique Hotel. Advocate Reetam Singh, who attempted to visit Chib, claimed that he was denied entry by individuals in civilian uniform who claimed to be “authorities of law”.

He further stated that these “individuals” failed to produce identification or a detention order, sparking concerns about Chib’s safety.

Singh also expressed serious apprehensions about a direct threat to Chib’s life and property.

The incident comes amidst a protest by the Congress party over the death of a party worker, Mridul Islam.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other senior party leaders were detained by police in Guwahati during the protest.

The complaint letter filed by Reetam Singh at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati

The Assam Police said it took Chib into preventive detention on Friday morning in Guwahati.

He was detained ahead of a planned protest in Dispur, Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that Chib had visited Islam’s family on Thursday, along with other party leaders, to offer condolences.

The planned ‘Dispur gherao’ programme, which Chib was set to participate in, was prohibited by the administration citing possible law & order situations.

Barah stated that Chib was informed that he could not leave the hotel, citing concerns over potential disruptions to public order.