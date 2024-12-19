Guwahati: Members of Gauhati Press Club (GPC) staged a protest on Thursday to condemn the use of tear gas by Assam police on journalists during the Congress’ “Raj Bhawan Chalo” protest on Wednesday.

A Congress worker was killed and several journalists covering the protest sustained injuries after police fired tear gas to disperse protesters during the rally.

The GPC described the police action as a “targeted attack” on journalists performing their professional duties. They demanded the enactment of a Journalist Safety Act to protect reporters while on duty.

“It felt like the police were specifically targeting journalists,” said Sushmita Goswami, president of the GPC. “They didn’t follow standard operating procedures. How can we do our job if they create such dangerous situations?,” she said.

The protest rally organized by Assam Congress, which aimed to highlight various national issues, turned ugly when police used tear gas shells.

The incident resulted in the death of Congress party worker, Mridul Islam, and injuries to several journalists, including Amarendra Deka, Raju Bora, Ajay Sarma.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah claimed that Islam had been unwell before the protest and did not sustain any external injuries. The cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns about the safety of journalists and the circumstances surrounding the protester’s death.

Congress workers, who were present at the protest, recounted that Islam felt unwell after inhaling smoke from the tear gas.

The Congress has filed a complaint at the Latasil police station, demanding strict action against the police for what it described as “unlawful use of force.”