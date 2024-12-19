Guwahati: The death of Congress worker during a protest in Guwahati on Wednesday has ignited widespread condemnation and raised serious concerns about Assam police tactics.

Mridul Islam, 45, a Congress worker and advocate, complained of breathing difficulties after police used tear gas during the party’s ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest in Guwahati. He was rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but was declared dead on arrival.

The Axom Nagarik Samaj, in a statement released released on Thursday, described the incident as “shocking” and called for a thorough investigation.

The Assam citizens’ group strongly condemned the death and expressed dismay at the injuries sustained by several journalists covering the protest.

They questioned whether standard operating procedures were followed by police attempting to control the crowd.

“Never before has the use of tear gas killed people,” the statement emphasized, demanding an explanation for how such a tragedy could occur.

The statement was jointly issued by Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, President, and Paresh Malakar, General Secretary, of the Axom Nagarik Samaj. The incident has fueled public debate about the use of force by law enforcement during protests and the protection of fundamental rights.

Congress workers, who were present at the protest, recounted that Islam felt unwell after inhaling smoke from the tear gas.

The Congress has filed a complaint at the Latasil police station, demanding strict action against the police for what it described as “unlawful use of force.”

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah described Islam as the “first martyr” in their fight against BJP governance in the state and called for a high-level inquiry into the incident.

He also rejected the police’s claim that the march lacked permission, presenting a letter allegedly submitted to the Police Commissionerate a day prior to the protest.