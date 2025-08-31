Guwahati: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for her alleged “objectionable” comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, cops were quoted by news agency PTI on Sunday.

Mahua Moitra had triggered a major political row with her explosive remarks about Shah and infiltration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Friday, she directly accused the Home Minister of failing to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh and reportedly said, “Cut Amit Shah’s head and put it on the table.”

Also Read: Bengali migrants: Centre flags systematic infiltration at SC

Moitra’s comments, which she made while criticising the Centre’s handling of border security, sparked immediate outrage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The border is protected by five forces, all under the Home Ministry. If the Prime Minister himself admits that infiltrators are changing India’s demographics, then why has his Home Minister failed to act?” she asked.

She went further, accusing the Home Ministry of neglecting its duty while citizens suffer. “When citizens say infiltrators are targeting our mothers, sisters, and land, why hasn’t Amit Shah done anything?” she questioned, adding that those in power must be held accountable.

BJP swiftly condemned Moitra’s remarks as “distasteful, dangerous, and inflammatory.” Party leaders demanded that the TMC clarify its stand and take disciplinary action against Moitra.

“If this isn’t the official stance of TMC, they must condemn it and apologise to the nation,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Local BJP members filed a police complaint at Kotwali station in Krishnanagar, and public outrage continues to grow. The TMC has yet to respond publicly to the controversy.