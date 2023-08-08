GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh is among 14 senior officers who were empanelled for central service.

With this elevation, Assam DGP GP Singh will be eligible to join any central forces if he desires.

Singh took over as director general police (DGP) of Assam on the superannuation of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on January 31, this year.

Singh, an IPS officer of the 1991 batch, was the special director general of police (Law & Order) and special director general of police (Border) in addition to the director of vigilance and anti-corruption department.

In a piece of information, note vide No 35/42023-EO(sm-1) dated August 7, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said: “The Appoints Committee of the Cabinet has approved the empanelment of the IPS officers for holding posts at the Centre at the directorate general (DG) or equivalent level.”

The officers are: Mohammad Akil (Haryana cadre, 1989 batch), amrit Mohan Das (Odisha cadre, 1989), GP Singh (Assam Meghalaya cadre, 1991), Prabin Vashista (Bihar cadre, 1991), RA Chandra Sekhar (Kerala cadre, 1991), Alok Ranjan (MP casre, 1991), A Sunil Achaya (Nagaland cadre, 1991), Alok Sharma (UP, 1991), Piyush Anand (UP cadre, 1991), Vivek GOGIA (UT cadre, 1991), B Radhika (Idisha cadre, 1989), pratap Reddy (Karnataka cadre, 1991), Dharam Chand Jain (Rajasthan cadre, 1991) and Rashmi Ranjan Swain (UT cadre, 1991).