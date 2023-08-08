Imphal: Socialist Revolutionary Party, Kangleipak (SOREPA), one of the insurgent outfits in Manipur, on Tuesday, started calling for a boycott of the Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 15.

In a statement, SOREPA called for a total shutdown on August 15 from 4 am to 4 pm.

The timing of the boycott is meant to disrupt official functions by forcing people to stay indoors.

Also Read: After failing to resolve Manipur crisis, BJP deputes Assam CM to shift blame on Congress

The announcement of boycotting the national function, as in previous years, came at a time when the Directorate of Public Relations, the government of Manipur, invited newsmen to take part in the state functions.

However, the insurgent group said that some essential services, including medical, water supply, fire services, social and religious functions, and the press, will be exempted from the social boycott.

Also Read: Assam: Female rhino found dead in Kaziranga

SOREPA came into existence on October 1, 2021, aiming to “liberate” the “oppressed nations and people” of Western South East Asia (WESEA), including Kangleipak (Manipur).

In the statement, SOREPA said, “It firmly believes that our revolutionary struggle for the restoration of lost sovereignty must be guided by scientific socialism, which is based on the concept of Socialism.”