Guwahati: A female rhino was reportedly found dead in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday.

As per officials, the one-horned rhino was found on a river bank in the Kohora Range of the Kaziranga National Park.

The carcass of the rhino was found by the park officials during routine patrolling.

It was lying on the banks of the Diphlu River near the Salmara forest area.

Reports stated that the animal died of old age and there were no signs of any poaching activities. The horn of the animal was also intact.

The forest officials have initiated an investigation into the incident and are trying to find the actual cause.

The rhino was found on the banks and so, the officials have suspected that it may have died elsewhere.