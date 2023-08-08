GUWAHATI : Two women from Assam have been selected for the initial round of auditions of popular cooking reality show MasterChef India Season 8 held in Guwahati recently.

Food blogger Kabyashree Deka and entrepreneur Avantika Haflongbar have cleared two rounds of the auditions and are now all set to do their best for the next round of auditions scheduled to be conducted in Kolkata.

Kabyashree who hails from Guwahati and Haflong based Avantika have confirmed their selections through Instagram Stories.

“Since most of you know I went for the Masterchef Audition in Guwahati & I had cleared the 2 rounds of the Guwahati Audition. I am selected for the Kolkata Round of Auditions & will be there. Just keep me in your prayers,” wrote Kabyashree

Avantika, who has also been selected for the Kolkata auditions of MasterChef India Season 8 asked her followers if she could find a place with an attached kitchen.

“Hi Insta family members from Kolkata! So I will be in the city for MasterChef India’s 2nd round of auditions and I needed a place to stay with a kitchen. Any Airbnb/Homestay suggestion?” she wrote.

Avantika and Kabyashree have a large fan following on Instagram. While the former has over 117K followers (@roohi_haflongbar), the latter has a fan following of about 155K (@foodieforeverandever23)

Kabyashree is a well-known food influencer of Assam and Avantika is the founder of a clothing boutique named Roohi Clothing as well as the owner of a cloud kitchen named Haflong Cloud Kitchen.

The selection of these two Assam based women came just months after Nayanjyoti Saikia, who hails from Tinsukia, emerged as the winner of MasterChef India Season 7.

He was crowned with the coveted MasterChef India trophy and the Golden Chef’s Coat after beating Santa Sarmah and Suvarna Bagul in the finale.

Meanwhile, Santa Sarmah who hails from Nagaon, also won big in MasterChef India Season 7 by emerging as the first runner-up.