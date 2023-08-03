GUWAHATI: The ULFA-Independent has rubbished claims of plans of the outfit to carry out bomb blasts in at least seven locations of Assam before Independence Day.

This was clarified by the ULFA-I in a statement after a senior Assam police official had stated that inputs were received on plans by ULFA-I to carry out bomb blasts at seven locations.

This was claimed by Tinsukia additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bibhas Das.

Refuting the claims, the ULFA-I said: “Tinsukia ASP Bibhas Das claimed that we are planning to carry out bomb blast at seven locations ahead of Independence Day.”

“We out rightly reject the claims of Bibhas Das,” the ULFA-I said.

It may be mentioned here that the police in Assam, recently, foiled a bid of the ULFA-I to recruit new cadres in the outfit ahead of the Independence Day.

This came to light following the arrest of a former cadre of ULFA-I in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The arrested ULFA-I cadre has been identified as Surajit Gogoi from Pengeri area in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Former ULFA-I cadre Surajit Gogoi was entrusted with the task of recruiting new members for the outfit by the organisation from various parts of Tinsukia district in Assam.