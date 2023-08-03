Guwahati: Two alleged mobile thieves were injured after being shot by the police in Guwahati, Assam in separate incidents.

As per reports, Mahibul Haque (23), was shot in his leg by police while he attempted to flee.

The incident took place in the Birubari area of Guwahati at around 2.50 am.

Police said that they had received a tip-off about a gang of mobile thieves operating in the area.

They based on the input tried to apprehend the suspects but they tried to flee.

The police said that in order to stop them, they had to resort to controlled firing to apprehend the suspect.

During the firing, Haque was injured and apprehended.

He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

On the same night, another suspected thief, Abhjit Rabha (20), was shot and injured by police for his alleged involvement in mobile theft activities at Panikakhati on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

Rabha was also admitted to GMCH for treatment.

Both the injured accused are in stable condition.