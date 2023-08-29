Imphal: The Assam Rifles on Monday overpowered a man who was brandishing a pistol at Kakchinglamkhai in Manipur‘s Kakching district.

The man, identified as Naorem Sanjoi Singh, was also found in possession of incriminating documents, said Assam Rifles officials.

The incident took place on August 26, 2023, when a convoy of Assam Rifles was escorting 22 repatriated citizens from Moreh along the Indo-Myanmar border to Imphal. The convoy was confronted by an unruly mob of approximately 1,000 individuals at Kakching Lamkhai Junction.

In the midst of peaceful negotiations, the soldiers noticed suspicious behavior by Singh as he moved surreptitiously and then brandished a pistol. In response to this open threat, the paramilitary personnel swiftly overpowered Singh and secured his weapon.

Subsequently, both the individual and the confiscated weapons, including a pistol, ammunition, personal documents, and electronic devices, were handed over to the Kakching Police Station for further legal proceedings.